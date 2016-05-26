Elevated bus in China drives over traffic

CHINA (CBS 8) - A new concept in China may change how public transportation is used. It's an elevated bus, although it looks more like a train.

(To view video on YouTube, Click Here.)

It debuted at a tech expo this week.

The bus raises up to 1,200 people on a platform that floats above the traffic.

The first test is planned later this year.

Construction is said to cost less than one fifth of a subway system and can be finished much faster.