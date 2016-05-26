Custodians sanitize school after dozens sickened - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Custodians sanitize school after dozens sickened

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The school district says workers sanitized Sage Canyon Elementary after dozens of students caught a virus.
   
County health experts say healthy students can return to class Thursday after about 40 students and staff went home early Wednesday, mostly 5th and 6th graders, after suddenly falling ill.

Authorities say symptoms included nausea and vomiting.

The school already had a half day planned and the healthy students spent the rest of the day on the playground after washing their hands and faces. 

Meantime, the custodial staff sanitized the classrooms and common areas. Some parents say dozens of students were already out sick this week.

"My daughter got very sick and was throwing up, like, fourteen times. She ended up in urgent care, she was fine. She said four others are sick from the same class," Raquel Mussali said.

"People were just staying away from each other not touching each other but it was kind of fun being outside the whole day," 5th grader Lillian Paul-Fisher said.

All students were sent home around 12:30 Wednesday.
    
The district notified the department of health services. They advise all healthy students to return to class Thursday morning. Any ill students should stay home until they're free of symptoms for at least 48 hours.

A letter was sent to parents from the principal who says their open house has been rescheduled from Thursday night to Tuesday, May 31.

