FAA: Computer glitch in SD halts flights at LAX

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A computer software problem resulted in a ground stop of all flights at Los Angeles International Airport for a time Thursday before technicians were able to resolve the issue, authorities said.



The software problem at the FAA's Approach Control in San Diego was reported about 7:20 a.m. and only affected LAX, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.



All departing and arriving flights were affected by the ground stop, but the restriction was quickly lifted for departures, said Mary Grady of LAX.

However, the ground stop for arriving flights continued until 9:05 a.m., when technicians fixed the problem, the FAA reported.



Grady said there would be residual delays for a time, and she urged travelers to check with their airlines regarding their specific flights.