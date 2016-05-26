Report: Magic Kingdom world's top theme park, drawing 20M - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Report: Magic Kingdom world's top theme park, drawing 20M

Posted: Updated:
This Nov. 20, 2009 photo shows Sleeping Beauty's Castle in winter dress with the iconic "Partners" statue featuring images of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the foreground, at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. This Nov. 20, 2009 photo shows Sleeping Beauty's Castle in winter dress with the iconic "Partners" statue featuring images of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the foreground, at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney World's Magic Kingdom continues to be the top amusement park draw in the world with 20.5 million visitors in 2015, according to a report released Wednesday.

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, was No. 2 with an estimated 18.3 million visitors, followed by Tokyo Disneyland, which had an estimated 16 million, according to a report from AECOM and the Themed Entertainment Association.

Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld all saw a jump in attendance in 2015 over the previous year, according to the report.

Epcot was sixth in the world in attendance with 11.8 million, a 5 percent increase from 2014. Disney's Animal Kingdom drew 10.8 million, also a 5 percent increase, and Universal Orlando saw the biggest increase, with a 16 percent jump to 9.9 million visitors.

"Last year we said everything was looking good in the Americas and poised for moderate growth — but 2015 blew the roof off moderate," Brian Sands, vice president of economics with AECOM, said in a released statement. "In theme parks, not only did the two top operators, Disney and Universal, both excel, the North American market as a whole did well, too."

Disney Hollywood Studios attendance increased to 10.8 million, which was a 5 percent jump, Island of Adventure at Universal had 8.8 visitors, which was an 8 percent improvement and SeaWorld had a 2 percent improvement at nearly 4.8 million visitors in 2015.

Orlando had seven parks make the Top 25 in attendance worldwide, according to the report.

Amusement parks do not release exact attendance figures. The report used a formula to come up with an estimate.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Designer Kate Spade found dead in New York

    Designer Kate Spade found dead in New York

    Jun 5, 2018 9:53 AM2018-06-05 16:59:14 GMT

    Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in New York City Tuesday morning, law enforcement officials confirm to the Associated Press.

     
    Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment Tuesday morning, law enforcement officials confirmed to the Associated Press.  

  • Can A President Pardon Himself?

    Can A President Pardon Himself?

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-05 06:21:40 GMT

    The Constitution declares that no man is above the law. But it doesn't say anything about manbabies.

     

    The Constitution declares that no man is above the law. But it doesn't say anything about manbabies.

     

  • Thirty Seconds to Mars performs 'Dangerous Night'

    Thirty Seconds to Mars performs 'Dangerous Night'

    Monday, June 4 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-06-04 23:57:36 GMT

    Late Late Show music guest Thirty Seconds to Mars performs a unique version of their song "Dangerous Night" for the Stage 56 audience. 

     

    Late Late Show music guest Thirty Seconds to Mars performs a unique version of their song "Dangerous Night" for the Stage 56 audience. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.