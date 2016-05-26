Accused elder abuser faces victim's family

VISTA (CNS) - A 92-year-old woman's caretaker must stand trial on attempted murder and elder abuse charges for allegedly throwing her 93-year-old best friend through a screen door in Oceanside, a judge ruled Thursday.

William Sutton, 66, is accused in the attack on Margaret Wood, who lives in hospice care with her best friend, Marian Kubic.

Wood's granddaughter-in-law, Lisa Wood, told police she found a video recorded April 16 that shows Sutton, who was Kubic's caretaker, pushing Wood through Kubic's screen door.

Family members said Wood landed head-first three steps below on the concrete porch, cracking her skull and breaking her nose.

Wood is now relegated to a wheelchair, according to relatives.

After his arrest, Sutton made bail and was ordered to stay away from both seniors. He will be back in court June 10 for arraignment in Superior Court.