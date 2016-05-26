Two local high schools reporting cases of tuberculosis - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two local high schools reporting cases of tuberculosis

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County health officials said Thursday that people at two San Diego area high schools have tested positive for tuberculosis and may have exposed students and staff.

The cases were reported at High Tech High Media Arts, a charter school in Liberty Station, and Southwest High School in Nestor, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.

"Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer.

"Most people who are exposed to TB do not develop the disease, but when it does occur, it can be treated and cured with medication," Wooten said. "That's why it's important to identify those who have been exposed."

The period of possible exposure at High Tech High Media Arts was between Feb. 20 and May 15. Free testing will be provided for students on June 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on campus.

At Southwest High, exposure might have occurred between March 5 and May 15, the HHSA said. Free on-campus testing will be available for students on June 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The HHSA said 74 cases of TB have been reported this year in San Diego County. Last year, 234 cases were reported.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.