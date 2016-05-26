Two local high schools reporting cases of tuberculosis

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County health officials said Thursday that people at two San Diego area high schools have tested positive for tuberculosis and may have exposed students and staff.

The cases were reported at High Tech High Media Arts, a charter school in Liberty Station, and Southwest High School in Nestor, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.

"Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer.

"Most people who are exposed to TB do not develop the disease, but when it does occur, it can be treated and cured with medication," Wooten said. "That's why it's important to identify those who have been exposed."

The period of possible exposure at High Tech High Media Arts was between Feb. 20 and May 15. Free testing will be provided for students on June 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on campus.

At Southwest High, exposure might have occurred between March 5 and May 15, the HHSA said. Free on-campus testing will be available for students on June 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The HHSA said 74 cases of TB have been reported this year in San Diego County. Last year, 234 cases were reported.