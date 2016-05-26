Police seek four suspects in Mission Beach assault

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying four young adults who chased down and severely beat two men during an early morning dispute in the Mission Beach area.
The victims ran from the assailants following an escalating argument in the 700 block of San Luis Rey Place about 2:30 a.m. last Saturday, according to San Diego police.
The four aggressors -- three young men and a woman, all of them white and appearing to be in their early 20s -- went after the fleeing men, knocked them to the ground and beat and kicked them repeatedly.
During the attack, one of the male assailants jumped onto the head of one of the downed men with both feet, causing him to lose consciousness. That victim, the more seriously injured of the two, suffered a concussion and a brain hemorrhage.
Surveillance cameras captured images of the attackers, who were gone by the time police arrived in response to the fracas.
Witnesses described all but one of the assailants as thin and the fourth as a man with a full beard and a medium build. One of the male perpetrators was wearing a black hooded sweat shirt with "High Times'' printed on the back.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.
Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.
East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.
The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.
The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.
Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.