Police seek four suspects in Mission Beach assault

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying four young adults who chased down and severely beat two men during an early morning dispute in the Mission Beach area.
   
The victims ran from the assailants following an escalating argument in the 700 block of San Luis Rey Place about 2:30 a.m. last Saturday, according to San Diego police.
   
The four aggressors -- three young men and a woman, all of them white and appearing to be in their early 20s -- went after the fleeing men, knocked them to the ground and beat and kicked them repeatedly.
   
During the attack, one of the male assailants jumped onto the head of one of the downed men with both feet, causing him to lose consciousness. That victim, the more seriously injured of the two, suffered a concussion and a brain hemorrhage.
   
Surveillance cameras captured images of the attackers, who were gone by the time police arrived in response to the fracas.
   
Witnesses described all but one of the assailants as thin and the fourth as a man with a full beard and a medium build. One of the male perpetrators was wearing a black hooded sweat shirt with "High Times'' printed on the back.
   
Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

