Ex-Uber driver arraigned in more attacks

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An Uber driver suspected of sexually assaulting a passenger appeared before a judge Thursday accused in a series of other attacks.

In April, John David Sanchez, 52, was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while on duty for the ride-hailing company, according to police. He was arrested Tuesday, March 28 and booked into San Diego Central Jail, where he was being held on $100,000 bail.

The 52-year-old now faces a litany of additional sex-related charges after one of his passengers came forward earlier this year saying he raped her.

The 19 new charges accuse him of raping several other women and assaulting or sexually battering two others before he started driving for Uber.

Six charges are based on video files recorded some time between 2007 and February of this year.

One of the victims was just 13-years-old. According to prosecutors, Sanchez not only raped the teen, but videotaped the incident in 2013.

Police are still working to identify three of the women in other videos.

Upon learning of the accusations against Sanchez, Uber immediately suspended him and has fully cooperated with police.

In court prosecutors requested a one-million-dollar bail.