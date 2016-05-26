Mom's quest to get special needs van for daughter

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The month of May is Mobile Awareness Month.

A nationwide contest underway will deliver a special needs van to a winning family.

Finnley Messer is eight-years-old and weighs 60-pounds. When she was born she suffered from a lack of oxygen and was declared brain dead. She was given three days to live.

Finnley's mother took her home and planned for a funeral, but instead Finnley beat the odds.

Now her mother is hoping enough San Diegans will vote for her little girl who has been nothing but a bundle of joy.

The family is hoping to win a mobility van. You can watch the family video below and don't forget to vote for them.