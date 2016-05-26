New images of suspects in Mission Beach assault

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police released several still shots on Thursday of the four people who chased down and beat two men during a fight in Mission Beach.

Video footage from a surveillance camera recorded the brutal attack early Saturday morning.

The footage shows four people - three men and a woman - chasing the men, knocking them to the ground, beating them and kicking them.

One of victims was hospitalized at Scripps La Jolla and according to San Diego police was released on Monday.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call San Diego CrimeStoppers anonymously at 888-588-8477.