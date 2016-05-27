Hit-and-run driver leaves trapped woman at scene

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - A hit-and-run driver leaves the scene of a rollover, but leaves behind the license plate.



It happened Friday in Chula Vista on Main Street as it crosses I-5.

The crash trapped a woman driving a SUV, police said.



Her husband says she didn't see the silver sedan when it hit her because the headlights were off.



The impact flipped her car and firefighters had to cut her out.



It also knocked off the plates of the car that took off.



Police are investigating.