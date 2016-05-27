CHP on high alert for drunk drivers over Memorial Day Weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Law enforcement officers throughout San Diego County will be on the lookout Friday and over Memorial Day weekend -- one of the busiest travel weekends of the year -- for drunken and drugged drivers, motorists not wearing seat belts and those without valid licenses.
California Highway Patrol officers in San Diego County and throughout the state will begin their annual "Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period" at 6:01 p.m. Until 11:59 p.m. Monday, they plan to focus on motorists violating seat belt regulations, driving while distracted, or driving under the influence of drugs, according to a CHP statement.
CHP officers statewide arrested 1,125 suspected drunken drivers during last years maximum enforcement period.
San Diego police are planning an overnight checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the city. Officers will be screening drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and for proper licensing from 11 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a SDPD statement.
In Escondido, police officers participating in the national "Click It or Ticket" campaign will be on the lookout for seat belt scofflaws over the holiday weekend and during the upcoming week, authorities said.
"Hundreds of thousands of citizens will be traveling this Memorial Day weekend, as well as throughout the summer vacation season," California Office of Traffic Safety Director Rhonda Craft said. "We want to make sure that people are buckling up to keep themselves and their families safe. It is the greatest defense in a vehicle crash."
The CHP is also participating in the Click It or Ticket campaign.
La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.
Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.
East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.
The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.
The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.
Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.