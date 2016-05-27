CHP on high alert for drunk drivers over Memorial Day Weekend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CHP on high alert for drunk drivers over Memorial Day Weekend

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Law enforcement officers throughout San Diego County will be on the lookout Friday and over Memorial Day weekend -- one of the busiest travel weekends of the year -- for drunken and drugged drivers, motorists not wearing seat belts and those without valid licenses.

California Highway Patrol officers in San Diego County and throughout the state will begin their annual "Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period" at 6:01 p.m. Until 11:59 p.m. Monday, they plan to focus on motorists violating seat belt regulations, driving while distracted, or driving under the influence of drugs, according to a CHP statement.

CHP officers statewide arrested 1,125 suspected drunken drivers during last years maximum enforcement period.

San Diego police are planning an overnight checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the city. Officers will be screening drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and for proper licensing from 11 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a SDPD statement.

In Escondido, police officers participating in the national "Click It or Ticket" campaign will be on the lookout for seat belt scofflaws over the holiday weekend and during the upcoming week, authorities said.

"Hundreds of thousands of citizens will be traveling this Memorial Day weekend, as well as throughout the summer vacation season," California Office of Traffic Safety Director Rhonda Craft said. "We want to make sure that people are buckling up to keep themselves and their families safe. It is the greatest defense in a vehicle crash."

The CHP is also participating in the Click It or Ticket campaign.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.