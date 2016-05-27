Campland Beach closure lifted after sewage spill

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Campland Beach in Mission Bay was opened to water contact Saturday, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Services.



Testing confirmed that water quality at Rose Canyon Creek and Campland Beach met state health standards following a sewage spill earlier this week, spokesman Manon Maschue said in a statement.



Water quality testing conducted by the city of San Diego and DEH confirmed there are no longer potential sewage impacts to these waters, Maschue said.



The area was closed to water contact to evaluate the extent of the sewage spill that happened Thursday about 5,000 feet upstream of Mission Bay.



A sewer line blocked with roots sent about 1,175 gallons of sewage up through a manhole near the intersection of Bluffside Avenue and Bella Pacific Row in Pacific Beach.



City public utility crews were able to clean up about 500 gallons. The remainder of the contamination went into a storm drain line and entered Rose Canyon Creek, which drains into Mission Bay adjacent to Campland Beach.



Signs warning of the contamination have been removed.

