Grilling with Styles on Memorial Day Weekend

Sriracha BBQ Sauce
2 cups Sriracha ketchup
1/2 cup H2O for thicker OR 1 cup H2O for thinner
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup light brown sugar
2 tbsp Dijon mustard
2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp onion powder
1 tsp granulated garlic
In a sauce pan bring all ingredients to a slow boil, then reduce heat to low and cook for 45 minutes. Be sure to stir and then you're ready to go.
Use as you would any BBQ sauce, just with a little something extra!
Blue Cheese Dressing
3/4 cup Blue Cheese (get the good stuff)
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup mayo
1 tbsp red wine vinegar
1 tsp lemon juice
dash or 2 of Worcestershire sauce
1/2 tsp black pepper, fresh ground preferred
In medium mixing combine broken up Blue cheese and all the other ingredients. Mix thoroughly and refrigerate for one hour to tighten it up.
Grilled Stone Fruit w/ Balsamic Glaze and Ricotta
3 Peaches or Apricots, quartered and seeded. Not totally ripe.
2 cups Ricotta cheese
1/4 cup honey
2 tbsp olive oils
1 tsp zest of lemon
1/2 tsp mint, fine chop
Balsamic glaze, buy the pre-made
salt for seasoning
Toss fruit with olive oil and a pinch or two of salt. Place on cleaned medium heat grill flesh side down for 3 - 4 minutes, rotate half turn for grill marks for another 3 - 4 minutes. Turn on to skin side and finish grilling, 3 - 4 minutes.
In medium bowl combine Ricotta cheese, honey, lemon zest and mint. Place in refrigerator for at least 1 hour to stiffen cheese up. For serving scoop a large dollop of Ricotta on to bowl, place grilled fruit on the side and then drizzle with Balsamic glaze.
The Rajneesh movement of the 1980s is back in the spotlight thanks to a six-part Netflix documentary called Wild Wild Country. When Lemon Grove resident Samadhi Selecki met Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh in 1974, he changed her life forever.
Homelessness is a growing problem in San Diego and one north county city is taking a unique approach to solving it. Carlsbad has created a homeless outreach team trained to connect with the homeless and find ways to get them off the streets. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at how the team is helping those in need.
Homelessness is a growing problem in San Diego and one north county city is taking a unique approach to solving it. Carlsbad has created a homeless outreach team trained to connect with the homeless and find ways to get them off the streets. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at how the team is helping those in need.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
San Diego police K9 Dexter is back to work with his handler after being stabbed earlier this year. Not only is he patrolling the streets again, but he has a new award for his courage.
This weekend marked the unofficial start of summer around San Diego County — and that means it’s time to start hitting the beaches.
San Diego City Councilmen Chris Ward and David Alvarez are expected Monday to attend the fourth annual Truman San Diego Memorial Day Sunrise Rose Ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is famous for its expansive habitats featuring African and Asian species. The all-new Walkabout Australia gives park guests a view into a new region of the world with interesting and unique species.
With Memorial Day weekend signifying summer's unofficial start, San Diego County officials Friday urged beachgoers to use their "Check In Before You Get In'' web application.