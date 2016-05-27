Grilling with Styles on Memorial Day Weekend

Sriracha BBQ Sauce

2 cups Sriracha ketchup

1/2 cup H2O for thicker OR 1 cup H2O for thinner

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp granulated garlic

In a sauce pan bring all ingredients to a slow boil, then reduce heat to low and cook for 45 minutes. Be sure to stir and then you're ready to go.

Use as you would any BBQ sauce, just with a little something extra!

Blue Cheese Dressing

3/4 cup Blue Cheese (get the good stuff)

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup mayo

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp lemon juice

dash or 2 of Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp black pepper, fresh ground preferred

In medium mixing combine broken up Blue cheese and all the other ingredients. Mix thoroughly and refrigerate for one hour to tighten it up.

Grilled Stone Fruit w/ Balsamic Glaze and Ricotta

3 Peaches or Apricots, quartered and seeded. Not totally ripe.

2 cups Ricotta cheese

1/4 cup honey

2 tbsp olive oils

1 tsp zest of lemon

1/2 tsp mint, fine chop

Balsamic glaze, buy the pre-made

salt for seasoning

Toss fruit with olive oil and a pinch or two of salt. Place on cleaned medium heat grill flesh side down for 3 - 4 minutes, rotate half turn for grill marks for another 3 - 4 minutes. Turn on to skin side and finish grilling, 3 - 4 minutes.

In medium bowl combine Ricotta cheese, honey, lemon zest and mint. Place in refrigerator for at least 1 hour to stiffen cheese up. For serving scoop a large dollop of Ricotta on to bowl, place grilled fruit on the side and then drizzle with Balsamic glaze.