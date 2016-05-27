I-15 express lanes reconfigured for Memorial Day travel

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Interstate 15 Express Lanes in San Diego County have been reconfigured for the busiest travel weekend of the year, according to Caltrans.

Through Memorial Day weekend, there will be three northbound lanes and only one southbound lane until 7 p.m., and two northbound lanes and two southbound lanes after 7 p.m.

For real time traffic information, travelers can check the Caltrans website.