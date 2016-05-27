Soldiers place 230,000 US flags at Arlington Cemetery - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Soldiers place 230,000 US flags at Arlington Cemetery

Posted: Updated:

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Soldiers are placing nearly a quarter of a million U.S. flags at Arlington National Cemetery as part of a Memorial Day tradition.

The event Thursday is known as "flags in." It marks the beginning of Memorial Day weekend activities at the cemetery.

The U.S. Army Military District of Washington says in a statement that the tradition began in 1948. The mission is carried out by the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, nicknamed "The Old Guard." The unit puts every available soldier to work, planting small flags in front of the more than 230,000 grave markers.

The soldiers also place about 14,000 flags at the Soldiers' and Airmen's Home National Cemetery in Washington.

The flags are removed after Memorial Day, before the cemeteries open to the public.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.