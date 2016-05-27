Haitian group seeking asylum stopped at the border - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Haitian group seeking asylum stopped at the border

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Haitian refugees are arriving in large numbers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in search of a better life.

According to authorities at the Tijuana border, there has been a spike in the number of people migrating from Haiti and other countries.

The increase in refugees is so great, U.S. authorities stopped issuing foreign arrival permits at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and have begun to direct refugees to the Otay Mesa crossing.

Some Haitian refugees have been waiting for days at the border crossing - many sleeping on the streets hoping to have their case heard by an immigration officer.

One couple from the Congo traveled through eight countries just to arrive at U.S. - Mexico border.

Though many of the asylum seekers did not arrive at the same time, many have connected and like many Mexican nationals also seeking asylum, they wait to have their case processed.

In a statement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said:

"We are processing them on a case by case basis. After CBP has processed individuals with no status to legally enter the U.S., they are placed in removal proceedings according to their situation, and placed into the custody of U-S Immigration and Customs Enforcement for further disposition."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a statement also said:

"After these individuals are processed and interviewed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), they are turned over to Enforcement and Removal Operations, which is responsible for determining whether they will remain detained or be released while their immigration cases undergo further review by the immigration courts."

