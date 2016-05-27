Judge hears arguments in lawsuit over Zombie walk

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A plaintiff's attorney told a judge Friday that the city of San Diego created a dangerous mix of cars and pedestrians at the 2014 "Zombie Walk" parade in which one woman was seriously injured.

A deputy city attorney said the city was not involved in the planning of the event and urged the judge to throw out the lawsuit.

The arguments came during the city's challenge of a lawsuit filed by Cynthia Campbell and others stemming from a July 26, 2014, incident in which Matthew Pocci, a deaf motorist, became impatient as he left the Comic-Con convention and drove through a group of spectators watching the parade near Second and Island avenues, seriously injuring Campbell.

Pocci and others in his car, including his girlfriend, joined in the lawsuit.

Superior Court Judge Judith Hayes had issued a tentative ruling throwing out the suit, but the attorney for Campbell, Ian Fusselman, argued that the city failed to close down streets in the area, dramatically changing traffic conditions.

But Deputy City Attorney Kelly McGeehan said the city wasn't involved in the planning of the parade and noted that the parade had already passed by the area when Pocci drove his car into the spectators.

Pocci was charged in a criminal case with reckless driving, convicted, and sentenced to 60 days home detention and volunteer work.

A final ruling on the civil suit is expected later.