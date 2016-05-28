Man killed in Palm City motel shooting

PALM CITY (CNS) - A 22-year-old man who was shot at a motel in Palm City died early Saturday morning at a hospital, and his alleged assailant was taken into custody by police.



The shooting occurred at the EZ-8 Motel at 1010 Outer Road shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, according to San Diego police Lt. Manny Del Toro.



The victim was hit several times in the chest while inside a motel room, Del Toro said. He was transported to a hospital but died about 1 a.m. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.



According to Del Toro, the victim got into an argument with 23-year-old Luis Avila of San Diego. Avila allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times.



The two men were acquaintances, Del Toro said. However, police did not disclose what the fight was about. Avila was arrested and was being booked Saturday morning at the San Diego County jail on one count of murder.



Anyone with information on this homicide was asked to call the SDPD's homicide unit at (619) 531-2293. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. All tips can be made anonymously.