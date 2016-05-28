Suspect in 2006 murder arrested in Mexico - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspect in 2006 murder arrested in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fugitive homicide suspect from San Diego, who had been hiding out in Mexico was returned to U.S. authorities after being arrested by Mexican police, and was being held Saturday morning in the San Diego County jail without bail, according to a police lieutenant.
   
Guillermo Gonzalez-Nunez, 41, fled to Mexico after he allegedly shot and killed Willie Clark Jr. in a fight at the La Vuelta Bar at 768 Hollister Street in South San Diego on April 3, San Diego police Lt. Manny Del Toro said.
   
While responding to that April attack, SDPD detectives learned another man had been pistol-whipped and other bar patrons were assaulted, Del Toro said. Gonzalez-Nunez was eventually identified as the homicide and assault suspect by detectives. An arrest warrant was then issued for Gonzalez-Nunez, who fled to Mexico.
   
On Friday, members of the U.S. Marshals, San Diego Fugitive Task Force took custody of Gonzalez-Nunez from Mexican authorities who had arrested him in Mexico, according to Del Toro.
   
Gonzalez-Nunez was booked in the county jail Friday evening on one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the South Bay Superior Court, Del Toro said.
   
Anyone with information on this homicide and assaults was asked to call the SDPD Homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

