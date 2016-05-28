One killed, two injured in crash near I-5

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man is dead after suffering a medical emergency while driving on a local freeway.



It happened Friday night just before 10 p.m.



San Diego police say the driver was heading south on Interstate 5 when he went into cardiac arrest.



He pulled off the freeway and onto Genesee Avenue, where he hit three vehicles.



Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



Firefighters tried to resuscitate the driver, but he was pronounced dead at Scripps La Jolla.