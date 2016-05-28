Dozens donate blood to 'Keep Ryan Strong'

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dozens of people in La Mesa are joining the fight to "Keep Ryan Strong."



Saturday at least 60 donors gave blood in honor of El Cajon teen, Ryan Wilcox.



The 18-year-old has been battling leukemia for more than a year now and relies on almost weekly blood transfusions to survive.

"It saves Ryan's life...amazing what the blood bank has been able to do for us," Mike Wilcox said.



On Monday, some other superheroes came together for the Wilcox family.



"Captain America" star Chris Evans paid Ryan a visit along with actors Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow who also star in the "Avengers."