Fallen service members honored around San Diego

Many San Diegans spent Memorial Day remembering those who made ultimate sacrifice fighting for our country.
San Diego City Councilmen Chris Ward and David Alvarez are expected Monday to attend the fourth annual Truman San Diego Memorial Day Sunrise Rose Ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.
In a ceremony at the Veterans Museum in Balboa Park, people paid homage to those who lost their lives in service to our great nation.
Coleman University paid tribute to military service members during its 55th commencement ceremony Saturday, May 19 in honor of Armed Forces Day. Members of the Wounded Warrior Battalion-West from Camp Pendleton provided the color guard, as graduates made their way into Spreckels Pavilion in Balboa Park.
Beginning Thursday through July 4, 2018, U.S. veterans and up to three guests may enjoy free admission to SeaWorld San Diego as well as other SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment properties across the country.
From the battlefield to books, writing gives a lot of veterans an outlet to deal with everything that comes their way.
There is a new nationwide campaign underway to honor the contributions made by U.S. and Allied Forces during World War One while also supporting the wounded warriors of today.
As part of Operation Guardian Support, the U.S. Border Patrol, San Diego Sector welcomed 108 California National Guard personnel who started training last week.