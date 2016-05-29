High-speed motorcycle chase ends with crash in Hillcrest - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

High-speed motorcycle chase ends with crash in Hillcrest

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist who had been speeding in Mission Valley took off Sunday morning and lead CHP officers on a brief pursuit into Hillcrest, where he crashed into a parked car,.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken by paramedics to Scripps Mercy Hospital a few blocks away from the collision. Information on his passenger was not released.

The pursuit began at about 8:30 a.m. when CHP officers attempted to pull over the motorcycle for speeding on southbound state Route 163 near Friars Road in Mission Valley. The rider took off, exited the freeway at University Avenue continued south on Sixth Avenue.

He hit a parked car on Sixth Avenue between Robinson Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, causing the street to be closed for the investigation, according to the CHP.

