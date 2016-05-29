SDPD investigating deadly shooting in Skyline area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man in his early 20s was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in the Skyline area of southeast San Diego, police said Sunday.



The victim was standing in the intersection of Brookhaven Road and Sears Avenue when a dark-colored sedan drove near him and shots were fired from inside the car, according to Lt. Manny Del Toro of the San Diego Police Department.



The sedan then went eastbound on Brookhaven Road, Del Toro said.

"Police also learned there was a party in the area of the shooting, but it is unknown if anyone from the party was involved," he said.



Officers dispatched at 10 p.m. Saturday to the location found the man -- whose identity was withheld pending notification of kin -- suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.



The San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit asked anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at (619) 531-2293.