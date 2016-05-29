SDPD investigating deadly shooting in Skyline area - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDPD investigating deadly shooting in Skyline area

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man in his early 20s was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in the Skyline area of southeast San Diego, police said Sunday. 
    
The victim was standing in the intersection of Brookhaven Road and Sears Avenue when a dark-colored sedan drove near him and shots were fired from inside the car, according to Lt. Manny Del Toro of the San Diego Police Department.
   
The sedan then went eastbound on Brookhaven Road, Del Toro said.

"Police also learned there was a party in the area of the shooting, but it is unknown if anyone from the party was involved," he said.
   
Officers dispatched at 10 p.m. Saturday to the location found the man -- whose identity was withheld pending notification of kin -- suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
   
The San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit asked anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at (619) 531-2293.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.