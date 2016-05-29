Family says this case killed their mother

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A witness who testified last week in a North County elder abuse case has died.

The family of 92-year-old Marian Kubic says she passed away on Friday. On Thursday, Kubic testified against her caregiver, 66-year-old William Sutton, who is accused of attacking Kubic's friend, 98-year-old Margaret Wood.

RELATED: Accused elder abuser faces victim's family



Wood's granddaughter-in-law, Lisa Wood, told police she found a video recorded April 16 that shows Sutton, who was Kubic's caretaker, pushing Wood through Kubic's screen door.



Family members said Wood landed head-first three steps below on the concrete porch, cracking her skull and breaking her nose. Wood is now relegated to a wheelchair, according to relatives.



After his arrest, Sutton made bail and was ordered to stay away from both seniors. He will be back in court June 10 for arraignment in Superior Court.