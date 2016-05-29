Car crashes into fire hydrant downtown

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A driver crashed into a fire hydrant downtown Sunday afternoon, flooding the street and creating a big mess.

A CBS News 8 viewer captured this video from above the 1000 block of A Street just after 4 p.m.

Bystanders helped the driver as water shot dozens of feet into the air. The driver complained of pain, but there has been no word on whether or not they were transported to the hospital.