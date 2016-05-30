Memorial Day ceremonies around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/AP) - Several ceremonies were held across San Diego County this Memorial Day to honor fallen service members.

One of the largest ceremonies was at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. The service was dedicated to Navy SEAL Charles Keating, yet paid tribute to all of the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

In Arlington, President Obama acknowledged the continuing threat to service members, singling out for praise three who have died in Iraq in recent months: Master Sgt. Joshua L. Wheeler, Staff Sgt. Louis Cardin and Chief Special Warfare Operator Charles Keating IV.

Obama said Keating joined the Navy SEALs because it was the hardest thing to do. He quoted a platoon mate who told Keating's parents in a letter soon after their son's death "please tell everyone Chuck saved a lot of lives today."

President Barack Obama challenged Americans on Memorial Day to fill the silence from those who died serving their country with love and support for families of the fallen, "not just with words but with our actions."

Obama laid a wreath Monday at the Tomb of the Unknowns to honor the nation's war dead. Under mostly sunny skies at Arlington National Cemetery, he bowed his head for a moment, then placed his right hand over his heart as taps was played. Obama in his address commemorated the more than 1 million people in U.S. history who paid the ultimate sacrifice.