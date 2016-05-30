Suspect arrested after early morning search in Chula Vista

Heavy police activity at E Street and Ash Avenue the morning of Monday, May 30, 2016.

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) – Police were on the scene in Chula Vista at E Street and Ash Avenue Monday morning.

Officers were searching for a suspect, after reports of a weapon pulled on a security guard. As of 6:37 a.m., police had one man in custody.

Officers conducted a door-to-door search of the neighborhood and had K9 units aiding in the search.