One of FBI's Most Wanted fugitives arrested at San Ysidro Port of Entry

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The FBI Monday announced that a 39-year-old parolee suspected of killing his pregnant, live-in girlfriend at their home in east Hollywood in April 2016 has been apprehended.

Philip Patrick Policarpio, considered one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives, was arrested Sunday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, said Laura Eimiller of the FBI.



"Policarpio was taken into custody at the San Ysidro Port of Entry as he was crossing into the United States from Tijuana," she said. "Policarpio was on U.S. soil at the time of his arrest. Additional information will be provided by the FBI and partners Tuesday morning."



On April 12 at about 6 a.m., officers were sent to the 500 block of North Virgil Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting and found Lauren Olguin, 32, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Liliana Preciado said.



"During the argument the suspect punched the victim as he held a gun in his other hand," according to an LAPD statement." The suspect then shot the victim and left the location, possibly in a vehicle."

Policarpio is Filipino, about 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He has a tattoo on his chest that reads, "Only God Can Judge Me" and was also known to wear glasses.



Policarpio was on parole for a 2001 conviction.