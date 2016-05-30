One of FBI's Most Wanted fugitives arrested at San Ysidro Port o - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

One of FBI's Most Wanted fugitives arrested at San Ysidro Port of Entry

Posted: Updated:
The above pictures were provided by the FBI. (Monday, May 30, 2016) The above pictures were provided by the FBI. (Monday, May 30, 2016)

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The FBI Monday announced that a 39-year-old parolee suspected of killing his pregnant, live-in girlfriend at their home in east Hollywood in April 2016 has been apprehended.

Philip Patrick Policarpio, considered one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives, was arrested Sunday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, said Laura Eimiller of the FBI.
   
"Policarpio was taken into custody at the San Ysidro Port of Entry as he was crossing into the United States from Tijuana," she said. "Policarpio was on U.S. soil at the time of his arrest. Additional information will be provided by the FBI and partners Tuesday morning."
   
On April 12 at about 6 a.m., officers were sent to the 500 block of North Virgil Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting and found Lauren Olguin, 32, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Liliana Preciado said.
   
"During the argument the suspect punched the victim as he held a gun in his other hand," according to an LAPD statement." The suspect then shot the victim and left the location, possibly in a vehicle."

Policarpio is Filipino, about 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He has a tattoo on his chest that reads, "Only God Can Judge Me" and was also known to wear glasses.
  
Policarpio was on parole for a 2001 conviction.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.