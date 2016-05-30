CHP chase ends in Long Beach with suspect in custody - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CHP chase ends in Long Beach with suspect in custody

Posted: Updated:

SOUTH GATE (CNS) - The two-and-a-half-hour pursuit of a reportedly stolen car that began in South Gate Monday morning ended on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Long Beach, where the suspect gave up without incident.
   
It was unclear if the motorist in the gray Kia Sorrento simply ran out of gas or decided to give up. He was the lone occupant in the vehicle.
   
The pursuit began at 10:38 a.m. in the area of Firestone Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, according to South Gate Police Sgt. H. Gutierrez.
   
The motorist in the Sorrento slammed into another vehicle at one point, Gutierrez said. It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in that vehicle.
   
The suspect led police and California Highway Patrol officers on a long chase that involved at least five freeways and many surface streets in the southeast Los Angeles County area, aided by sparse traffic on the Memorial Day
holiday.
   
He eventually surrendered to CHP officers at 1:20 p.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway near the Los Angeles River. Officers cleared traffic on both sides of the freeway during the stop.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.