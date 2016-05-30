CHP chase ends in Long Beach with suspect in custody

SOUTH GATE (CNS) - The two-and-a-half-hour pursuit of a reportedly stolen car that began in South Gate Monday morning ended on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Long Beach, where the suspect gave up without incident.



It was unclear if the motorist in the gray Kia Sorrento simply ran out of gas or decided to give up. He was the lone occupant in the vehicle.



The pursuit began at 10:38 a.m. in the area of Firestone Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, according to South Gate Police Sgt. H. Gutierrez.



The motorist in the Sorrento slammed into another vehicle at one point, Gutierrez said. It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in that vehicle.



The suspect led police and California Highway Patrol officers on a long chase that involved at least five freeways and many surface streets in the southeast Los Angeles County area, aided by sparse traffic on the Memorial Day

holiday.



He eventually surrendered to CHP officers at 1:20 p.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway near the Los Angeles River. Officers cleared traffic on both sides of the freeway during the stop.