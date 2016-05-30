Seattle uses 2 big innings to rout San Diego 9-3

Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager hits a two-run home run as San Diego Padres catcher Derek Norris looks on in the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 30, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager, left, is greeted at home by Nelson Cruz on Seager's two-run home run against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 30, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

World War II veteran Burke Waldron wears a U.S. Navy uniform as he greets members of the San Diego Padres before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday, May 30, 2016, in Seattle. Waldron also threw out the ceremonial first pitch, as part o

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Seager's two-run homer in the sixth inning snapped a 2-all tie and Dae-Ho Lee's three-run shot capped a five-run eighth inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 9-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak after getting swept at home by Minnesota, the worst team in the American League, thanks to two big innings.

Seager's ninth homer of the season broke a 2-all tie and capped a four-run sixth inning for the Mariners. The two-run shot bounced off the top of the wall in right-center field and barely eluded the glove of San Diego's Matt Kemp.

Adam Lind had a two-run single in the eighth after Seager was intentionally walked and Lee followed with his seventh homer of the year.

The Padres lost for the seventh time in eight games as starter Andrew Cashner (2-5) pitching a season-high 6 1/3 innings.

Seattle did very little the first two times through the batting order against Cashner, but was given a chance to rally thanks to a solid outing from Nathan Karns (5-1), who won his fifth straight decision. Karns threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out six.

San Diego's Christian Bethancourt had an RBI single in the first inning and the Padres added another run in the sixth when left fielder Seth Smith couldn't make a running basket catch on a fly ball by Brett Wallace and allowed Kemp to score.

Down 2-0 entering the sixth, Nori Aoki started Seattle's rally by reaching on catcher's interference when his swing clipped the glove of Derek Norris. He scored on Smith's second double of the game. After Robinson Cano popped out, Nelson Cruz's ground ball found its way through the infield to draw Seattle even at 2-2.

The game was tied for just a matter of seconds. Seager jumped on the first pitch from Cashner driving it to deep right center. Kemp had a chance to pull back the home run but hit the wall as he jumped and limited his extension. Seager's ball avoided Kemp's glove, hit off the top of the padded wall and bounced into the stands.

The Mariners knocked around former prospect Brandon Maurer in the eighth for five runs and three hits, capped by Lee's homer to deep left-center field.

TRAINERS ROOM

Padres: RHP Cesar Vargas will have an MRI on his right elbow when the team returns to San Diego. Vargas was placed on the 15-day DL on Sunday.

Mariners: SS Ketel Marte (thumb) is scheduled to join Triple-A Tacoma on a rehab assignment on Tuesday. If all goes to plan the Mariners expect to activate Marte on June 6 when the team returns from its trip.

UP NEXT

Padres: James Shields (2-6) starts for San Diego. He is 5-5 in his career against the Mariners.

Mariners: Hisashi Iwakuma (3-4) goes for his third straight victory. Iwakuma threw seven strong innings in his last start versus Oakland.