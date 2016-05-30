Memorial Day: Small but hearty crowd at the beaches

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - May grey hung over San Diego on what's normally a busy day for the beaches, but cloudy skies did not stop everyone from making the most of the holiday weekend.

Despite cool temperatures and partly cloudy skies, an estimated 220,100 enjoyed San Diego beaches during the three-day Memorial Day weekend, according to San Diego Lifeguards.

Monday was the busiest day at the city beaches, with an estimated 91,300 people at the beaches.

Over the three days, lifeguards performed 77 water rescues and approximately 2,654 preventative acts, such as keeping swimmers out of surfing areas and warning beachgoers of hazardous conditions.