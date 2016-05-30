SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Thousands of San Diego children who rely on school meal programs will go hungry this summer without San Diegans' help.

Join the KFMB stations and the Jacob & Cushman San Diego Food Bank for School's Out Hunger's Not Summer Food Drive.

There are plenty of ways to help. Visit any Albertsons or Vons, purchase a pre-filled five-dollar bag of food or donate your own items.

Folks can also donate securely online or donate at our live drive June 15th at Vons in Murphy Canyon from 5 a.m., to noon.

School may be out for summer, but hunger is not.