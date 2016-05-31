Arrest made in hit and run that left teen injured in San Marcos - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Arrest made in hit and run that left teen injured in San Marcos

Posted:

SAN MARCOS (CBS 8/CNS) - A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Tuesday after he was hit by a pickup truck -- whose driver was later arrested -- while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run accident in San Marcos, authorities said.
   
The collision happened Monday night at about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Capalina Road and Hollenbeck Road, sheriff's deputies said.

Witnesses who came to the boy's aid provided a description of the truck and its license number, leading to the driver's arrest moments later.

Deputies arrested the 22-year-old man on suspicion of felony drunk driving causing injury and felony hit and run with injury, according to the sheriff's department.

The boy was flown to Rady Children's Hospital. He suffered a broken hand and injuries to his face and upper body, but none were life-threatening.

