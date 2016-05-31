Woman displaced, three pets killed in house fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman displaced, three pets killed in house fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman escaped injury from an electrical fire in her home in the College Area early Tuesday morning, but her dog and two cats died, and the blaze caused $300,000 in damage, fire officials said.
   
Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming out of the windows as firefighters arrived at the single story house on the 4900 block of 72nd Street near El Cajon Boulevard on the border with La Mesa at about 1:40 a.m., according to San Diego Fire Rescue Department spokesman Lee Swanson.
   
A tow truck driver from the towing company next door helped Catherine Lawless, a senior citizen who uses a walker, escape the flames. He then towed her car out of the driveway to keep it from getting damaged, Swanson said.

"Jelly Bean my cat was yelling really loud. I pulled the covers back and I realized it was really warm in the bedroom. I saw smoke and the flames were spreading so fast," Lawless said.

It took firefighters from San Diego and La Mesa about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire, he said.
   
Fire investigators determined the cause to be electrical. Damage to the 1,000 square-foot house was estimated at $200,000 and the contents $100,000, Swanson said.
   
The woman is okay, she wasn't hurt. 

Lawless says the Red Cross is helping her with a $120 debit card, but she needs more assistance to pick up the pieces.

If you'd like to help, contact the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties and ask to donate to help Catherine Lawless. 

