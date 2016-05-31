Sage Canyon Elementary back to class after virus outbreak - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sage Canyon Elementary back to class after virus outbreak

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An open house was held Tuesday night at Sage Canyon Elementary School just days after dozens of students and staff suddenly got sick. 

The open house had been postponed because of the outbreak, but most students seemed genuinely happy to be back. 

Students and staff returned to Sage Canyon Elementary School Tuesday morning after dozens of students became sick last week due to a viral outbreak. 

The outbreak occurred last Wednesday when students and staff at the school became sick with nausea and vomiting, prompting the school to close the campus. Health officials believe the cause of the illness was norovirus, which infected around 40 students and staff members.

By Thursday, 100 students had called in sick. The campus was closed while district officials disinfected the campus. 

