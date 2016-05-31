Animal rights activists disrupt Sanders rally in Oakland

Secret Service agents remove a man from the crowd during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, May 30, 2016.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A group of animal rights activists briefly interrupted a Bernie Sanders rally in Northern California when they jumped barricades and tried to rush the podium.

Sanders' security stopped the protesters before they could reach the Democratic presidential hopeful, who was addressing supporters at Frank Ogawa Plaza at Oakland's City Hall Monday.

Video of the incident shows two bodyguards immediately surrounded Sanders while nearby security personnel quickly handcuffed the protesters and escorted them out of the rally, even carrying one of them by the legs and arms.

Sanders continued his speech within minutes of the disruption.

Earlier Monday, Sanders joined actor Danny Glover and San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim for a conversation at the historic Allen Temple Baptist Church in Oakland.

