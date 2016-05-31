City reaches multi-year agreement with firefighters

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The city of San Diego has reached a new multi-year tentative agreement with firefighters that upholds the pension reform approved by voters under Proposition B, according to city officials.



Mayor Kevin Faulconer was scheduled to make the announcement Tuesday morning at a news conference in Pacific Beach.



The latest agreement brings all the city's recognized employee organizations under contracts that uphold Prop B pension reform, according to mayoral spokesman Craig Gustafson.



The agreement has been ratified by a majority vote of firefighters, represented by the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 145, and will go before the City Council next month for approval.



In addition to upholding pension reform, the new contract reforms overtime rules and vacation policies, provides increased health care funding and offers paid parental leave to firefighters for the first time.



Earlier this month, Faulconer announced new agreements with employee groups representing the city's skilled trades workers, attorneys and lifeguards.



Previous agreements had already been reached with groups representing police officers and white-collar workers. All the contracts are in effect through 2020, except for the Deputy City Attorneys Association, which goes through 2019.