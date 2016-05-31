City reaches multi-year agreement with firefighters - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

City reaches multi-year agreement with firefighters

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The city of San Diego has reached a new multi-year tentative agreement with firefighters that upholds the pension reform approved by voters under Proposition B, according to city officials.
   
Mayor Kevin Faulconer was scheduled to make the announcement Tuesday morning at a news conference in Pacific Beach.
   
The latest agreement brings all the city's recognized employee organizations under contracts that uphold Prop B pension reform, according to mayoral spokesman Craig Gustafson.
    
The agreement has been ratified by a majority vote of firefighters, represented by the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 145, and will go before the City Council next month for approval.
   
In addition to upholding pension reform, the new contract reforms overtime rules and vacation policies, provides increased health care funding and offers paid parental leave to firefighters for the first time.
   
Earlier this month, Faulconer announced new agreements with employee groups representing the city's skilled trades workers, attorneys and lifeguards.
   
Previous agreements had already been reached with groups representing police officers and white-collar workers. All the contracts are in effect through 2020, except for the Deputy City Attorneys Association, which goes through 2019.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.