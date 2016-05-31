Pala brush fire nearing containment - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pala brush fire nearing containment

Posted: Updated:

PALA (CNS) - A wildfire that gutted a home, destroyed abandoned sheds and blackened about 45 acres of brushy terrain in the far northern reaches of San Diego County was 75 percent contained Thursday.

The blaze began early Tuesday afternoon as a house fire in the 38800 block of Pala Temecula Road, according to Cal Fire. The flames spread into adjacent vegetation and toward hills east of Interstate 15 and about a mile south of the Riverside County line before its forward progress was stopped.

The fire initially prompted authorities to evacuate about 100 people from residences in the area of Temepa Road and advised them to take shelter at Vallecitos Elementary School in Fallbrook and Great Oak High School in Temecula. The order was lifted late Tuesday evening, according to Cal Fire.
   
But by then, the blaze had gutted seven outbuildings along with the home where it originated, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said. The small auxiliary structures, which stood on remote county-owned land, apparently had been unused for years or decades.
   
Three firefighters suffered minor burns while working to extinguish the blaze, according to Cal Fire officials.

About 250 personnel from San Diego and Riverside counties have been fighting the fire, with help from a team with the Orange County Fire Authority.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.