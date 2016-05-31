Seattle uses 5 home runs to pummel San Diego 16-4

Seattle Mariners' Seth Smith hits a solo home run as San Diego Padres catcher Christian Bethancourt looks on in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Seattle. It was Smith's second home run of the game. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Seth Smith hit two of Seattle's five home runs and finished with four RBIs, Adam Lind and Kyle Seager both hit three-run homers, and the Mariners pummeled San Diego 16-4 on Tuesday.

Seattle swept the first two games of a four-game set against its interleague rivals with the next two games in San Diego.

The Mariners battered San Diego starter James Shields, didn't let up against reliever Luis Perdomo and had their biggest run output since scoring 21 against Texas in 2012.

Seattle did most of its damage with two outs. The Mariners scored their first 10 runs after Shields had recorded two outs. The Mariners scored six times in the second inning, capped by Seager's three-run shot. Smith ended Shields' day an inning later with the first of his two long balls, a three-run shot that gave Seattle a 10-0 lead.

Smith added a solo homer in the fifth inning off Perdomo, and Lind added his three-run shot later in the inning.

Seattle's offseason makeover was focused on creating an offense that wasn't reliant on the home run. But through the first two months of the season, the Mariners have been the best in baseball at hitting the ball out of the park, leading the league with 77.

The only Mariners starter that didn't end up with a hit was Robinson Cano. He walked three times and score twice.

Shields (2-7) has been the subject of trade rumors, but Tuesday's performance won't impress any suitors. Shields tied a career-high with 10 runs allowed and could not close out innings. The most damaging was the second inning where Luis Sardinas' single with two outs quickly became a six-run inning. Cano walked with the bases loaded to force in one run and Nelson Cruz followed with a two-run single that included a lengthy review whether Smith was out at home plate.

Smith was called safe and while it appeared he did not touch the plate with his hand, catcher Christian Bethancourt did not tag Smith with the ball. After nearly 3 minutes, Smith was ruled safe and Seager followed with his three-run homer.

San Diego turned to position players — Bethancourt and Alexi Amarista — to pitch the eighth inning. Bethancourt got two outs sandwiched between two walks and a hit batter before Amarista took over and threw one pitch getting Shawn O'Malley to ground out.

Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma (4-4) didn't allow a base runner until Yangervis Solarte led off the fifth with a single. Iwakuma completed seven innings, but gave up homers to Travis Jakowski, Matt Kemp and Hector Sanchez in his final two innings.

In his past two starts, the Mariners have scored 28 runs while Iwakuma was in the game.

TRAINERS ROOM

Padres: RHP Tyson Ross is hoping to start throwing within the next week. Ross made one start before landing on the DL with right shoulder inflammation.

Mariners: SS Ketel Marte (thumb) will be eased into his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma. Marte was scheduled to be the DH on Tuesday night and will transition to playing in the field in a couple of days.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Christian Friedrick (1-1) will make his fourth start since being called up from Triple-A El Paso. He earned his first win in his last start against Arizona.

Mariners: Felix Hernandez (4-4) tries to bounce back from a poor outing where he gave up six runs in a loss to Minnesota.