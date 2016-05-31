Video captures motorcycle crash during chase

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Hillcrest shop owner shared his story Tuesday after a motorcyclist led authorities on a chase and crashed into a parked car over the weekend.

The surveillance cameras at Hillcrest Pawnbrokers captured the moment when the driver and the passenger on the motorcycle skid down 6th Avenue and crashed into a parked car.

David Casper owns Pawnbrokers and he said the crash was dramatic. "You see legs in the air and flying and everything else," he said.

The motorcyclist had been speeding on a Mission Valley freeway. He took off and lead CHP officers on a brief pursuit into Hillcrest.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken by paramedics to Scripps Mercy Hospital a few blocks away from the collision.

According to CHP the driver and the passenger were released from the hospital, arrested and taken into jail.