Registered owner of submerged truck found

CARLSBAD (CNS) - Authorities searched in vain Wednesday for the driver of a stolen pickup truck that plunged into Agua Hedionda Lagoon in the middle of the night, flipped over and sank.
   
A witness made an emergency call about 12:45 a.m. to report seeing the vehicle careen down a hill and launch into the estuary in the area of Carlsbad Boulevard and Sequoia Avenue, according to police.
   
Three officers investigating the crash jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue any occupants of the truck but had to retreat to shore due to poor visibility and unsafe conditions, Sgt. Gil Beason said.
   
Lifeguards in scuba gear then searched the lagoon, and officers checked shorelines surrounding it, finding no one connected to the incident.
   
In the late morning, authorities used a crane to haul the unoccupied truck out of the water and loaded it onto a tow truck. Authorities determined that the pickup had been reported stolen in Oceanside on Tuesday evening, Carlsbad police spokeswoman Jodee Sasway told reporters.
   
Another search of the estuary was planned for low tide this afternoon, according to Sasway.

