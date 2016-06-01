Barrio Logan group claims police were heavy handed

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Community leaders in Barrio Logan are criticizing the San Diego police department and mayor over the handling of the protests following the Donald Trump rally.

"Shame on him for mobilizing a police force into a residential area. That would not be allowed anywhere else in this city but it's okay for him to do it in Barrio Logan," Christian Ramirez, Alliance San Diego said.



Residents are upset that the final protesters were pushed into Barrio Logan.



Several police units also ended up in the neighborhood.



A spokesperson for police says the department is proud of the professionalism and patience displayed by its officers.



The ACLU is calling for anyone who wants to file a formal complaint against the department to contact the local office.