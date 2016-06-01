Clinton blasts Trump in national security speech

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Thursday issued a five-point national security plan during her campaign's first visit to San Diego, and said electing presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump would be a "historic mistake."
"I believe he will take our country down a truly dangerous path," Clinton said in a 35-minute speech in Balboa Park, just five days before California's primary election. Among other things, she said Trump picks fights with allies while praising dictators, and claims to know more about the Islamic State than U.S. military leaders.
In contrast, her policies would be to make the U.S. strong at home, maintain ties with allied nations, use diplomacy to defuse problems before they grow, be firm with rival leaders and develop a "real plan" to deal with terrorists, she said.
[CBS News 8's Gene Kang gives us a live look at The Prado at Balboa Park where crowds gathered outside before Hillary Clinton speaks on National Security.]
She attacked Trump on each point, contending that the billionaire real estate magnate doesn't have a plan, experience or leadership ability.
"This isn't reality television - this is actual reality," said Clinton, also a former first lady and senator.
She said carrying out "a smart and principaled" foreign policy was one way to honor the sacrifices of servicemen and women who died for the country.
Trump, who spoke in San Diego Friday, tweeted: "Crooked Hillary no longer has credibility - too much failure in office. People will not allow another four years of incompetence!" A later tweet criticized what he described as a poor performance reading from a TelePrompTer.
RELATED: Clinton campaign suggested intros, questions prior to events
Before the speech was delivered, Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus issued a statement criticizing Clinton.
"There isn't a more flawed messenger on national security issues than Hillary Clinton, who as Obama's secretary of state helped turn Libya into a jihadist playground, spearheaded the dangerous nuclear deal with Iran and secretly called for bringing terrorists from Guantanamo onto U.S. soil," he said Clinton's speech came one day after she called Trump a "fraud" in Newark, New Jersey, for taking advantage of Americans through Trump University. Trump countered with a speech in Sacramento saying Clinton has "no natural talent" and was "one of the worst secretaries of state in history."
RELATED: Clinton to attack Trump on foreign policy
Trump is scheduled to speak Thursday night in San Jose. Clinton's opponent in the race for the Democratic nomination, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, is scheduled to speak at rallies in Modesto and Chico.
Following the San Diego event, Clinton is scheduled to attend a "Get Out the Vote" rally in El Centro and visit community leaders in Perris in Riverside County.
"I believe he will take America down a truly dangerous path." @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/6OiCyq8zFh— Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) June 2, 2016
"Donald Trump's ideas aren't just different, they are dangerously incoherent."@CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/43y3jACsjp— Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) June 2, 2016
Crowd has gathered inside.....about 200 people here. Small because it's invite only @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/otyHPxKUbF— Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) June 2, 2016
#HillaryClinton supporters gather for national security speech in @BalboaPark at 11:30. Mix of diverse crowd. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/ybMVIAdC13— Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) June 2, 2016
A look inside Balboa Park right now ahead of @HillaryClinton rally @News8 @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/SEoqpK7tr0— Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) June 2, 2016
#HillaryClinton expected to blast #DonaldTrump as "threat to national security." 11:30 AM speech @BalboaPark @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/vE5TpxN5KP— Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) June 2, 2016
Ballroom where @HillaryClinton will speak this am....pretty intimate setting. About 300 expected @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/ldas9jddzU— Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) June 2, 2016
