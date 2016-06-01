Woman hurt after being hit by car in Midway District - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman hurt after being hit by car in Midway District

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 92-year-old woman was hit by a car while walking across the street in the Midway District and was hospitalized Wednesday with life-threatening injuries, police said.
   
The woman was not using the crosswalk in a dimly lit area in the 4000 block of Sports Arena Boulevard at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when she was hit by a Nissan SUV being driven by a 40-year-old man, San Diego Police Sgt. David Jennings said. 

She was taken by paramedics to a local hospital.

