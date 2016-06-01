Elephant has brush with fame on Schwarzenegger's safari - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Elephant has brush with fame on Schwarzenegger's safari

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger had a close call with an elephant while on safari in South Africa.

The movie star and former California governor posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday that shows an elephant coming up to the windshield of the Jeep that Schwarzenegger was riding in. The elephant initially walks away, then returns and chases the vehicle as it drives away.

Schwarzenegger wrote that he couldn't have written the encounter any better if it had been a movie scene.

He wrote: "I'm absolutely in awe of these beautiful, strong animals, even though some of us had to change our pants after this."

Schwarzenegger publicist Daniel Ketchell confirmed Tuesday that the video is "real and unstaged."

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Designer Kate Spade found dead in New York

    Designer Kate Spade found dead in New York

    Jun 5, 2018 9:53 AM2018-06-05 16:59:14 GMT

    Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in New York City Tuesday morning, law enforcement officials confirm to the Associated Press.

     
    Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment Tuesday morning, law enforcement officials confirmed to the Associated Press.  

  • Can A President Pardon Himself?

    Can A President Pardon Himself?

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-05 06:21:40 GMT

    The Constitution declares that no man is above the law. But it doesn't say anything about manbabies.

     

    The Constitution declares that no man is above the law. But it doesn't say anything about manbabies.

     

  • Thirty Seconds to Mars performs 'Dangerous Night'

    Thirty Seconds to Mars performs 'Dangerous Night'

    Monday, June 4 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-06-04 23:57:36 GMT

    Late Late Show music guest Thirty Seconds to Mars performs a unique version of their song "Dangerous Night" for the Stage 56 audience. 

     

    Late Late Show music guest Thirty Seconds to Mars performs a unique version of their song "Dangerous Night" for the Stage 56 audience. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.