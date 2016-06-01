Elephant has brush with fame on Schwarzenegger's safari

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger had a close call with an elephant while on safari in South Africa.

The movie star and former California governor posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday that shows an elephant coming up to the windshield of the Jeep that Schwarzenegger was riding in. The elephant initially walks away, then returns and chases the vehicle as it drives away.

Schwarzenegger wrote that he couldn't have written the encounter any better if it had been a movie scene.

He wrote: "I'm absolutely in awe of these beautiful, strong animals, even though some of us had to change our pants after this."

Schwarzenegger publicist Daniel Ketchell confirmed Tuesday that the video is "real and unstaged."

A video posted by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on May 31, 2016 at 5:27am PDT

