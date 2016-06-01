Democrats see a boost in registered voters ahead of primary

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Voter registration efforts over the past five months gave a boost to Democrats headed into Tuesday's primary election, while other parties stagnated or lost ground, according to figures released Tuesday by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office.
San Diego political consultant John Dadian told City News Service that the Democratic surge stemmed from excitement among some voters for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and the fact that his opponent, Hillary Clinton, still hasn't clinched the nomination.
Democratic registration in the county rose from 35 percent of the electorate to 37 percent since the first of the year, and in raw numbers from around 490,000 to about 562,000 by the end of Tuesday -- a gain of 72,000, the registrar's data show.
By comparison, Republican registration rose from 462,000 to 491,000, a pickup of 29,000 voters. The share of GOP voters remained the same as at the beginning of this year, at 33 percent.
Those who declined to state a party preference declined from 27 percent to 26 percent.
In the city of San Diego, Democrats added 37,000 registered voters to push their share from 39 percent to 42 percent. While Republicans gained not quite 10,000 new voters, the GOP percentage dropped from 26 percent to 25 percent. Undeclared voters fell from 30 percent to 28 percent.
"It's a combination, not just of Bernie increasing participation and excitement -- which is absolutely true -- but it's a combination of his participation and the fact that it's a close race with (Clinton)," Dadian said. "If he was just on the ballot, yes, there would still be excitement, but the fact that actually California's going to make a difference in the Democratic primary I think is the major factor."
Dadian said he believes the growth of Democratic registration within the city of San Diego will be too small to head-off a reelection of Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer next week -- in a technically nonpartisan race.
According to the figures, minor parties in San Diego County were unable to capitalize on the unpopular Democratic and Republican presidential front- runners. The Libertarian Party totals a little over 12,000 voters in the county, about the same as before, while the Green Party lost about 1,200 registrants to fall to 5,452.
Opening his first official week in office, President Donald Trump warned business leaders Monday that he would impose a "substantial border tax" on companies that move their manufacturing out of the United States, while promising tax advantages to companies that produce products domestically.
Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.
One of CBS 8’s own traveled across the country to witness Donald Trump take the Presidential Oath of Office.
Ready for his big moment, Donald Trump traded in his beloved private plane for a military jet Thursday and swooped into Washington for three days of inaugural festivities. As the president-elect left New York behind, the capital braced for an onslaught of inaugural crowds and demonstrators numbering in the hundreds of thousands.
His inauguration days away, President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community and Democrats in Congress who are vowing to skip his swearing-in ceremony.
Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, adopted a tough new line on Russia on Wednesday, calling it a "danger" to the United States and saying he would have recommended a muscular response to Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
Opening his first news conference since the election, President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday responded to suggestions that U.S. intelligence agencies leaked unsubstantiated reports to the media about his relationship with Russia, calling it a "tremendous blot on their record if they did that."
Sen. Jeff Sessions cast himself as a strong protector of law and order at his confirmation hearing Tuesday, promising that as attorney general he would crack down on illegal immigration, gun violence and the "scourge of radical Islamic terrorism."
President-elect Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that Mexico will reimburse American taxpayers for a new border wall and that U.S. money spent will be for the "sake of speed."
Donald Trump's "first order of business" will be to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it, but Republicans must avoid hurting consumers as they do that, Vice President-elect Mike Pence said Wednesday.