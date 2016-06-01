Chiquita: Special girl needs a loving home to live out golden years

Breed: Chihuahua Mix

Gender: Female

Age: 8 years

Adoption Fee: $0

The adoption fee is currently being waived in honor of the many wonderful seniors at the San Diego Humane Society. They are having a "Senior Prom" adoption promotion from June 3 - 5, during which all adoption fees for senior animals (age 7+) are waived!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.