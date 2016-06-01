Chiquita: Special girl needs a loving home to live out golden ye - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chiquita: Special girl needs a loving home to live out golden years

Breed: Chihuahua Mix
Gender: Female
Age: 8 years
Adoption Fee: $0

The adoption fee is currently being waived in honor of the many wonderful seniors at the San Diego Humane Society. They are having a "Senior Prom" adoption promotion from June 3 - 5, during which all adoption fees for senior animals (age 7+) are waived!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

