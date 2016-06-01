Mayor Faulconer on track to improving San Diego City streets - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mayor Faulconer on track to improving San Diego City streets

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 250 miles of city streets have been repaired so far this fiscal year, according to the San Diego mayor's office.

The pace is on track to meet Mayor Kevin Faulconer's goal of fixing 300 miles of road during the current fiscal year, and a total of 1,000 miles over a five-year period.

"The record levels of investment we are making in road repair have put us ahead of schedule, and we're going to keep working to bring these street upgrades to neighborhoods across our city," Faulconer said.

"Working together with the City Council, our neighborhood investments are paying off, especially in communities that hadn't received the attention they rightfully deserved and the investments they required," he said. "And with the budget proposal I've made to the council to nearly triple 2017 road repair funding compared to just three years ago, we have no signs of slowing down."

According to the mayor's office, the $109 million set for road repair in the budget that takes effect July 1 would pay for fixing 380 miles of city streets.

"Repairing our streets continues to be a top budget priority because it is a top priority for all San Diegans," said Councilman Mark Kersey, who chairs the panel's Infrastructure Committee. "As routine maintenance becomes the norm, there will be fewer potholes and we'll be able to complete repairs more efficiently and effectively."

When the city reaches 1,000 miles of road repairs, crews will have upgraded more than one-third of the entire street network, according to the mayor's office.

